As we wrap up the Spring 2014 Radio-Thon we want to Thank you for your pledges and support for our station.

We also want to remind you, if you haven’t mailed or dropped off your pledge, please do so that we can put the pledged support to use!

Mailing Address:

Ford Broadcasting Network

PO Box 1388

Kannapolis, NC 28082

Checks Payable:

Ford Broadcasting